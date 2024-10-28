Anand Audio bags 45 music rights for record price

Composer Arjun Janya's directorial debut, 45, has made headlines with the sale of its audio rights to Anand Audio for an impressive sum. The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring the legendary Shivarajkumar, Real Star Upendra, and the talented Raj B Shetty. It is produced by Uma Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner.

The makers are gearing up for the film's audio launch, adding to the excitement among fans. The buzz surrounding 45 is palpable, driven by its remarkable cast and backed by producer Ramesh Reddy, renowned for supporting outstanding projects in the industry.

The film recently wrapped up its grand climax sequence—a lavish 30-day shoot in Bengaluru. The team promises that this climax scene will mark a landmark moment in Kannada cinema, further elevating expectations. Kaustabha Mani stars as the female lead, with Satya Hegde handling cinematography. With post-production in progress, focusing on visual effects, 45 is slated for release in early 2025.