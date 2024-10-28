'Bagheera' represents everyman as a superhero

Prashanth Neel’s one-liner Bagheera, brought to life by Dr. Suri, features Sriimurali in a dual role as a vigilante and a superhero, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as a doctor.
Produced under the Hombale Productions banner, the film brings together an impressive cast, including Ram Garuda as the antagonist and other notable actors like Sudharani, Prakash Raj, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu. A few actors have shared their experiences with CE and how Bagheera represents the everyman as a superhero.
Ram Garuda, still receiving acclaim for his role in KGF, is excited to be part of Bagheera, the first Kannada superhero film from Hombale Films. Having acted in around 30 films across multiple languages, Ram finds this role particularly special.
“This film is packed with action and entertainment, brought to life by a fantastic team. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by AJ Shetty, this is an experience that deserves to be seen in theatres,” he says.
Discussing his character, Ram described the challenge of playing the antagonist.
“It’s complex. He believes he’s right, even as his actions negatively impact society.” The director, Suri, wanted to transform Ram’s look for the role, which involved an extensive process.
“We experimented with at least seven or eight different looks. Make-up artists from various regions came in to create Suri’s vision, which features half of my face burnt. Our own make-up artist, Prakash, ultimately nailed it, but it took three hours each time,” Ram explained. “Bagheera has a full mask, while I wear a half mask with burn effects,” he shares with a chuckle.
He concludes with a powerful statement, “In simple words, every common man can be a superhero if he fights for justice and stands by the truth.”
Rangayana Raghu, who has a pivotal role in the film, echoes Pramod’s sentiments. “Working with a globally recognised banner like Hombale Films is exciting. This is Dr Suri’s second film, and while it features a superhero, it also mirrors our society. It’s a drama that resonates with every generation.”
Raghu reflects on the storytelling, mentioning Suri and Prashanth Neel’s collaboration. “Together, they have woven a narrative that is relevant to today’s audience while making it visually rich.” He also praises the film’s production quality, stating, “We shot in many beautiful locations, which adds depth to the film. Watch out for Sriimurali’s role; he has taken a lot of effort to nail his character. I play his father in Bagheera, and this film has been crafted with great patience and meticulous attention to detail.”
For Pramod Shetty, working on Bagheera is an exciting experience. This marks his second collaboration with the production house and his first with the director and lead actor. He states, “My scenes with Sriimurali have turned out very well, and like every audience member, I am eagerly waiting to see the film in theatres.”
Though Pramod plays a businessman, he noted that the superhero film still highlights important family values and relationships. “I thought it was a wonderful opportunity to be part of such a big budget project,” he adds.
Sudharani shares her thoughts on her role as Sriimurali’s mother in Bagheera. “The title Bagheera is so impressive. Many of us, whether from the ‘80s, ‘90s, or today, can connect with the famous character from The Jungle Book. The story, the team, and the making of Bagheera are all impressive and engaging.”
Sudharani praises director Suri for his clarity and vision. “Technically, this film is a brilliant blend of extremely talented people. While many films have characters that don’t leave a lasting impact, my character in Bagheera is the driving force of the story. Despite limited screen time, the impact is significant.”
She emphasised the importance of conveying a strong message. “When a character leaves an impression, it adds weight to the story. Audiences are in for a visual treat and a fresh experience, combined with an action-packed narrative that carries a powerful emotional depth. The theme of change for the better is central to this film.”