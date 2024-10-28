'Bagheera' represents everyman as a superhero

Ram Garuda, still receiving acclaim for his role in KGF, is excited to be part of Bagheera, the first Kannada superhero film from Hombale Films. Having acted in around 30 films across multiple languages, Ram finds this role particularly special.

“This film is packed with action and entertainment, brought to life by a fantastic team. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by AJ Shetty, this is an experience that deserves to be seen in theatres,” he says.

Discussing his character, Ram described the challenge of playing the antagonist.

“It’s complex. He believes he’s right, even as his actions negatively impact society.” The director, Suri, wanted to transform Ram’s look for the role, which involved an extensive process.

“We experimented with at least seven or eight different looks. Make-up artists from various regions came in to create Suri’s vision, which features half of my face burnt. Our own make-up artist, Prakash, ultimately nailed it, but it took three hours each time,” Ram explained. “Bagheera has a full mask, while I wear a half mask with burn effects,” he shares with a chuckle.

He concludes with a powerful statement, “In simple words, every common man can be a superhero if he fights for justice and stands by the truth.”