'Naa Ninna Bidalare' locks release date

Naa Ninna Bidalare is getting a modern twist with a suspense thriller storyline, inspired by the classic film featuring Ananth Nag and Lakshmi. The teaser has already generated buzz, intriguing contemporary audiences.

The makers have now locked a release date for the film. Naa Ninna Bidalare is set to hit theaters this Deepavali on November 29. Distributed by Hemant from Lilac Entertainment, the film is produced by Kamala Uma Bharathi Productions and directed by Naveen GS.

Ambali Bharathi stars in the lead role, supported by a talented cast including Panchhi, Sirande Raghu, KS Sreedhar, Mahantesh, Srinivasa Prabhu, Harini, Lakshmi Siddayya, and Manjula Reddy.

The cinematography is handled by Veeresh S, while MS Tyagaraju composes the music, and Deepak GS takes care of editing.

Excitement is building as the team plans to release two songs and a theatrical trailer soon, promising to keep the momentum going after the teaser’s success.