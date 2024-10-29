‘I am still learning the ropes of the industry’

Rukmini Vasanth, who has been in the industry since 2019, claimed her fame after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B, following which she even bagged a few awards. Having developed a dedicated fan base, audiences now wonder what to expect from her upcoming film, the Suri directorial Bagheera, in which she stars alongside Sriimurali.

Firstly, expressing her gratitude, Rukmini says, “It’s truly touching when people look forward to seeing me on screen. It’s an achievement to have built that reputation.” Further, speaking about Bagheera, which is hitting theatres on October 31, she says one can look forward to an intense portrayal. “Regardless of the film or genre, I give my all. Audiences can expect a rich blend of drama and action from the film.”

Expectations come with a weighty responsibility. When asked if this creates a challenge, Rukmini replies, “My philosophy hasn’t changed much. I’ve always been cautious and thoughtful about the roles I take on, which has been the case since the beginning of my career. I don’t confine myself to specific genres; I choose stories that connect with me and consider how much I can contribute to the film.”

Reflecting on whether her thought process in choosing projects has changed with her recent successes and as she works with various stars across languages—Rukmini insists that she hasn’t altered her approach. “When I collaborated on Sapta..., I worked with director Hemanth and actor Rakshit Shetty without the expectation of getting this kind of response. I feel that is the purest way of going about your work. That purity in the creative process is what I value. My hope is that our characters are noticed and loved, and I keep focusing on the experience of crafting them.”