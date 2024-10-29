‘I am still learning the ropes of the industry’

Rukmini Vasanth, who has been in the industry since 2019, claimed her fame after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B, following which she even bagged a few awards. Having developed a dedicated fan base, audiences now wonder what to expect from her upcoming film, the Suri directorial Bagheera, in which she stars alongside Sriimurali.
Firstly, expressing her gratitude, Rukmini says, “It’s truly touching when people look forward to seeing me on screen. It’s an achievement to have built that reputation.” Further, speaking about Bagheera, which is hitting theatres on October 31, she says one can look forward to an intense portrayal. “Regardless of the film or genre, I give my all. Audiences can expect a rich blend of drama and action from the film.”
Expectations come with a weighty responsibility. When asked if this creates a challenge, Rukmini replies, “My philosophy hasn’t changed much. I’ve always been cautious and thoughtful about the roles I take on, which has been the case since the beginning of my career. I don’t confine myself to specific genres; I choose stories that connect with me and consider how much I can contribute to the film.”
Reflecting on whether her thought process in choosing projects has changed with her recent successes and as she works with various stars across languages—Rukmini insists that she hasn’t altered her approach. “When I collaborated on Sapta..., I worked with director Hemanth and actor Rakshit Shetty without the expectation of getting this kind of response. I feel that is the purest way of going about your work. That purity in the creative process is what I value. My hope is that our characters are noticed and loved, and I keep focusing on the experience of crafting them.”
In Bagheera, Rukmini plays a doctor, a role she will also play in the upcoming Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar and directed by Narthan. When asked if she ever wanted to be a doctor herself, she laughs and says, “No way! I don’t have the skills for that. But the selflessness of doctors is admirable; it’s a beautiful calling. I aimed to bring that spirit to my character.”
Bagheera is particularly exciting for Rukmini, as it marks her first collaboration with Hombale Films, known for blockbusters like KGF and Kantara. She stars alongside Sriimurali, with the storyline coming from KGF director Prashanth Neel and Dr Suri directing. The film has Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music and AJ Shetty as the cameraman.
“Bagheera brings together an interesting team, which I was glad to be part of. As an actor, I want to explore as many genres as I can. When I got to be part of an action thriller, and when Dr Suri talked about the role and the impact it could create, I didn’t think too much about screen time. If a character moves the film forward, I consider my contribution. The moment I learnt about Sneha and how much she could give to the film, I seized the opportunity, also considering the creative team I am part of.”
When asked about contrast between heroines such as Malashree, Sudharani, Prema, and Rakshitha—who helped build the Kannada film industry—unlike today’s heroines, who quickly move to other industries when they are on the rise, Rukmini opines, “I believe the question should be directed at filmmakers. We, as actors, are here because we connect with the stories writers and directors tell. Whether trends resurface is up to the filmmakers. I am still learning the ropes of the industry, so the language I work in should not matter. I feel fortunate that people appreciate the roles I play and give me opportunities to work in different genres and fit into various roles.”
Rukmini is aware of being in the headlines constantly, due to her collaborations with big stars, noted directors, and production houses across languages, yet she remains grounded. “The fluctuations of the industry keep going on. I am just trying to keep my head down and do the work. It doesn’t matter where opportunities arise,” she signs off.