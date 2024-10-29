Kishore joins Salman Khan in Murugadoss's 'Sikandar'

Kishore, a multifaceted actor and an agriculturist, who is an established name in the Kannada film industry as well as Tamil and Telugu cinema, has started taking big strides in Bollywood. Having completed shooting for the Hindi film Drive, which is made in multiple languages, he has also wrapped up his portions for another Hindi project alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which is yet to be released.

However, the latest buzz surrounding Kishore’s next Bollywood venture is that he is reportedly part of AR Murugadoss’s highly anticipated film Sikandar, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This film will have Kishore sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sources suggest that Kishore will play a prominent role and has already begun shooting his scenes, though official confirmation from the filmmakers is still pending. The ensemble cast of Sikandar also includes Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Chaitanya Choudhry, and Nawab Shah.

Kishore, who is frequently seen in Rajinikanth’s films, including entertainers like Jailer and Vettaiyan, is also set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor is also involved in a horror film titled 5, directed by Vikram, and a project with director Supreet based on Yakshagana. Additionally, there’s a social drama titled Gutka, directed by Ganesh Hegde, among other projects, in the pipeline.