Dhananjay and K Madesh in talks for a new project

Dhananjay is on a roll. The actor is currently shooting for Shankar Guru’s Anna From Mexico and working on his historical film Halagali, helmed by Sukesh Nayak. At the same time, he is gearing up for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, directed by TS Nagabharana, and has Uttarakanda in the pipeline. The latest buzz is that he is in talks with director K Madesh for a new project.

K Madesh, known for hits like Raam Gaja, and Brindavana, confirmed the news to CE, stating, “We are in discussions, and I have narrated a story to Dhananjay, which he has liked. We are looking at other commitments, but it is going to be an out-and-out mass entertainer for Daali.”

The director further added that the story is tailored specifically for Dhananjay and fits today’s cinematic trends. “Once we get the green signal from the production house, we’ll be ready to move forward,” Madesh added.