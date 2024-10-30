I’m optimistic that Karma Chakrdol Mr.E will open doors to bigger projects: Real Ranna

A few artists manage to break boundaries and transition from one art form to another. Until now, there have been some who transitioned from being rappers to actors, observes Real Ranna.

Having mostly played villain roles, he says, “I aspire to take on various kinds of characters.” His latest venture is a role in the film Karma Chakrdol Mr.E directed by Akash Joshi. “This film could be the big break I’ve been waiting for,” he shares.

Real Ranna’s journey into rap began with the infectious rhythms of his band All Okay's songs. “I found my voice through experimentation,” he recalls. It was Akash Joshi who opened the door to acting for him. “Opportunities began to unfold, and I grabbed them,” he says, reflecting on his roles in short films like Antara Kalaha and The Cave of Garadipura.

When life demanded work for a living, he took up acting wholeheartedly. “I was determined to find opportunities beyond a single job,” he shares. His persistence paid off when director Ramji selected him for a role after an audition. He was recently seen in films like Hejjaru in a negative role and Back Benchers. “Every role teaches me something new,” he reflects.

Meanwhile, All Okay's latest rap album, 'I,' has also struck a chord with audiences. “This rap song aims to inspire action against atrocities,” he notes.

Real Ranna continues to produce rap albums like 'Post Mortem' and 'Sumne Hange,' all of which have gained popularity. Known as the first Kannada artist to create an Instagram album, he’s also made a mark in the social media space. “I want to introduce unprecedented technologies in the Kannada independent music scene,” he asserts.

Real Ranna says that he has played the Karma Chakrdol Mr.E villain, Dhamaru, with conviction. “I’m optimistic that this film will open doors to bigger projects,” he expresses. While most offers have come for villain characters, filmmakers often fix him in these roles at first glance. Yet, a resolute Real Ranna says, “I want to explore a variety of roles beyond just villains.”