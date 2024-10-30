It took me two years to develop the screenplay for 'Bagheera': Dr Suri

For those who dream of directing, the journey can often be long and winding. Dr Suri, who made his debut with Lucky, knows this all too well. After a decade-long wait, he finally returns to the director’s chair with Bagheera. “After Lucky, I was on a quest for the perfect script,” he shares, reflecting on the years. “I even had the chance to direct Yash; we were on the verge of finalising a project. But as the stories evolved, I felt that I wanted Yash to be part of something bigger.”
Curiously, one might wonder how a doctor transitioned to directing. Dr Suri explains, “My medical degree was to fulfill my father’s wish; we come from a family of doctors. But directing was my true passion, my dream all along.” With a chuckle, he adds, “And here I am!”
Bagheera has its roots in a concept by KGF director Prashanth Neel. While Suri is responsible for the screenplay, dialogue, and direction, he explains the significance of the title. “Bagheera is a name familiar in The Jungle Book, but it also carries a Sanskrit essence. The character is a vigilante, fighting for justice at night. I thought, what better inspiration than the Black Panther? But that name is already iconic in cinema. So, I settled on Bagheera, which holds our nativity.”
The film brings together friends who bonded over this project. Dr Suri, a good friend of Sriimurali, forged a strong connection with Prashanth Neel during the making of KGF. “If I hadn’t learned from Prashanth, I wouldn’t have evolved as a director to this level,” he confesses. “Spending ten years observing his work taught me so much.”
But does Suri see himself as a competitor to Prashanth? “No,” he laughs. “It’s like asking if I could compete with Sachin Tendulkar! I can be a Sehwag, but Prashanth is that Tendulkar who is in a league of his own.” Yet, their friendship thrives on spirited arguments. “We often debate and argue over creativity. Our discussions can get intense because we both believe in our ideas,” he adds.
The theme of Bagheera revolves around the classic struggle of good versus evil. “While this theme is common in commercial action films, what sets Bagheera apart is its lack of personal agendas. It’s about societal justice, making it unique,” Suri says. Suri goes on to add, “I enjoyed crafting Vedanth’s character, finding excitement in both his roles as a vigilante and a superhero.”
Talking about his journey, Suri remarks, “Three years of patience was involved in this project. What began with Lucky, Bagheera became a massive canvas, backed by one of the biggest production houses, Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, with Prashanth Neel and Sriimurali as pillars. The greatest challenge was having such a formidable production house believe in me, and through the making, I had their support at the back of my mind.”
If Prashanth Neel had directed Bagheera, would it have turned out differently? “Prashanth’s approach to filmmaking is distinct, and that thought never crossed my mind. He provided a concept, but Bagheera is entirely my vision. It took me two years to develop the screenplay,” he asserts.
Even amidst the action, Bagheera intertwines a heartfelt mother-son relationship. “Mother sentiments have always been a staple in cinema, and they fit seamlessly into our story,” he explains passionately.
As Bagheera’s release approaches, Suri likens it to a superhero film for the Kannada industry, drawing parallels to Western superhero concepts. “We’ve strived to present something fresh for Indian audiences,” he says. The film will debut in both Kannada and Telugu on October 31, with hopes of following in the footsteps of Kantara and potentially expanding to Hindi and other languages later.
In conclusion, Suri passionately invites audiences to experience Bagheera. “It’s an emotional saga about a young boy with a desire to do good for society—a superhero in the making, packed with emotional highs and exhilarating action.”