It took me two years to develop the screenplay for 'Bagheera': Dr Suri

But does Suri see himself as a competitor to Prashanth? “No,” he laughs. “It’s like asking if I could compete with Sachin Tendulkar! I can be a Sehwag, but Prashanth is that Tendulkar who is in a league of his own.” Yet, their friendship thrives on spirited arguments. “We often debate and argue over creativity. Our discussions can get intense because we both believe in our ideas,” he adds.

The theme of Bagheera revolves around the classic struggle of good versus evil. “While this theme is common in commercial action films, what sets Bagheera apart is its lack of personal agendas. It’s about societal justice, making it unique,” Suri says. Suri goes on to add, “I enjoyed crafting Vedanth’s character, finding excitement in both his roles as a vigilante and a superhero.”

Talking about his journey, Suri remarks, “Three years of patience was involved in this project. What began with Lucky, Bagheera became a massive canvas, backed by one of the biggest production houses, Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, with Prashanth Neel and Sriimurali as pillars. The greatest challenge was having such a formidable production house believe in me, and through the making, I had their support at the back of my mind.”

If Prashanth Neel had directed Bagheera, would it have turned out differently? “Prashanth’s approach to filmmaking is distinct, and that thought never crossed my mind. He provided a concept, but Bagheera is entirely my vision. It took me two years to develop the screenplay,” he asserts.

Even amidst the action, Bagheera intertwines a heartfelt mother-son relationship. “Mother sentiments have always been a staple in cinema, and they fit seamlessly into our story,” he explains passionately.

As Bagheera’s release approaches, Suri likens it to a superhero film for the Kannada industry, drawing parallels to Western superhero concepts. “We’ve strived to present something fresh for Indian audiences,” he says. The film will debut in both Kannada and Telugu on October 31, with hopes of following in the footsteps of Kantara and potentially expanding to Hindi and other languages later.

In conclusion, Suri passionately invites audiences to experience Bagheera. “It’s an emotional saga about a young boy with a desire to do good for society—a superhero in the making, packed with emotional highs and exhilarating action.”