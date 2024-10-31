‘A film like Bagheera could happen only through passionate collaboration’ says actor Sriimurali

When it comes to his preference for darker roles, which also includes his character in Bagheera, Sriimurali explains, “I started loving these tones with my role as Agastya in Ugramm and continued with Ratha in Rathaavara and Gana in Mufti. Even audiences enjoy seeing me in dark shaded roles. Each project has its own story, and Bagheera presents a vigilante cop and superhero that surprises audiences.” He notes that while the trailer gives only a glimpse, “Bagheera has so much more to offer.”

With Prashanth Neel conceiving the concept of Bagheera, directed by Suri, Sriimurali’s collaboration with the director of Ugramm and KGF goes a long way. When asked how long he has depended on Neel over the years, he clarifies, “I wouldn’t say I depend on him. I’ve been in the industry for 21 years. Ugramm was a passionate project for both of us, and I have always had faith in his vision. We support each other, which makes our partnership strong.”

Sriimurali considers working with Hombale Films and producer Vijay Kiragandur a privilege, and he expresses equal happiness collaborating with director Dr Suri. “I did have the chance to work with Suri on a previous project that didn’t materialise, but I’ve always admired his narration style and vision,” he says. “Bagheera is not a joke; it required serious effort from Suri and the entire team. A film like Bagheera was possible when passionate people came together.”

As Sriimurali concludes, “I want to thank Prashanth Neel for the concept and credit Suri for executing it brilliantly. From the spot boy to the entire team, everyone has contributed to making Bagheera a film to remember. Kannada film fans are in for a big treat.”