‘I am a Hanuman devotee, and playing this role is a true blessing’

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty is set to collaborate with director Prasanth Varma. The director, who is fresh off the success of the hit film HanuMan, which was released earlier this year, is gearing up for its highly anticipated sequel titled Jai Hanuman. Rishab will take on the lead role in this project, bankrolled by the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The makers unveiled the first-look poster on Wednesday featuring Rishab as Hanuman, depicted in a powerful pose, holding an idol of Lord Ram. The striking image not only highlights Rishab’s impressive physique but also reflects the deep devotion and strength associated with Hanuman. His portrayal has left fans eagerly waiting to see how he brings this iconic deity to life on screen. Prasanth Varma promises an even grander story, as evident from this captivating first-look poster.

Rishab is filled with excitement as he talks about donning the role of Hanuman. Speaking exclusively with Cinema Express, he shares, “When I went to Ayodhya with my wife Pratagi, before visiting the Ram temple, I went to the Hanuman temple the day before. Maybe I was destined to play this role. I am a Hanuman devotee, and it is a true blessing.”

Playing Hanuman is no ordinary role, but Rishab feels confident. He expressed his enthusiasm for Prasanth Varma’s story, stating, “I was thrilled when I heard the story from the director. Moreover, I know how Prasanth took off with his debut film, HanuMan, which began similarly to Kantara, which started as a regional film and grew into a pan-India hit. Our thoughts aligned as we collaborated on Jai Hanuman.”

With Rishab Shetty riding high on the acclaim from Kantara, this film is expected to capture the attention of audiences across the country. Rishab mentioned that he will begin work for Jai Hanuman once filming for Kantara: Chapter 1 wraps up. While further details regarding the project are yet to be announced, this film is set to bring together top talents, making it one of the most awaited Indian films.