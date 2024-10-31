Rajavardan-starrer 'Gajarama' eyes year-end release

Veteran actor Dingri Nagaraj’s son, Rajavardan, who made his entry with the historical project Bicchugatti: Chapter 1 − Dalvayi Dange and was last seen in Hiranya, is now gearing up for his third outing, Gajarama. Directed by Sunil Kumar VA, the film is expected to be one of the last releases of the year, hitting theatres on December 27. The announcement was made alongside a song launch. This special number, ‘Saaraayi Shaantamma,’ featuring Ragini Dwivedi along with the lead actor, was unveiled on Tuesday. This song from Gajarama features lyrics by Chinmayi Bhavikere, and is sung by Mangli and Kunal Ganjawala, with music by Manomurthy.

Speaking specifically about the song and the film, Rajavardan said, “We had been eagerly waiting for this song. The video is beautifully done. While Gajarama stands on one side, this song stands out on its own. A significant budget has gone into this song. Creating such a number is challenging, and it has turned out amazing. Chinmay Bhavikere has written excellent lyrics, and Master Dhanu has done the choreography. The director has worked hard for the film, and the entire team has put in great effort to make it wonderful.”

Actor Ragini added, “The team of Gajarama has been on this journey for a year now. Rajavardhan looks fantastic in the song. I didn’t expect composer Manomurthy to create such great music. I believe everyone will feel a positive vibe after hearing this song. Making a film is very challenging and requires a lot of patience, and a song like this is just the icing on the cake.”

Rajavardhan, appearing in a rugged look in this action drama, features Thapaswini Poonacha opposite him, with Sisya Deepak playing a police officer and Kabir Singh portraying the villain.

This mass entertainer has cinematography handled by KS Chandrashekar, and editing by Gnanesh B Mathad. Produced under the Life Line Film Productions banner, Narasimha Murthy is producing Gajarama, along with Mallikarjuna Kashi and Xavier Fernandes.