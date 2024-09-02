Anand audio bags audio rights of Ramesh Aravind-Ganesh’s film for a record price

Filmmaker Vikhyath AR, known for producing Pushpaka Vimana and Monsoon Raaga, is fulfilling his decade-long dream of making his directorial debut featuring actors Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh. The untitled film has already sparked interest with its first poster, showcasing Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh among soldiers in a foreign land.

Set against a circus backdrop, the makers promise an emotional journey with grand storytelling. Produced by Satya Rayala, the film is set to release in multiple languages, with the muhurath and first look teaser scheduled for September 6, coinciding with the Gowri-Ganesha festival.

With the film generating a huge buzz since its announcement, the audio rights for the film have been sold to Anand Audio for a record price even before the film has begun production.

This also comes on the heels of the success of Ganesh’s Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi music album, particularly the hit song ‘Dwapara’. While Ramesh Aravind has previously worked with Vikhyath in Pushpaka Vimana and appeared in Ganesh’s Sundaranga Jaana, this marks their first collaboration as co-stars under Vikhyath’s direction.

Ganesh, currently enjoying the success of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, will join Ramesh Aravind to start shooting for the film, this month. The film’s music will be composed by Anoop Seelin, with Naveen Kumar handling the cinematography. The rest of the cast, including the female lead, is yet to be finalised.