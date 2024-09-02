Makers of 'Hanu-Man' to produce Sudeep’s 'Billa Ranga Baashaa'

Sudeep to adopt a flexible work style, to handle two or three films simultaneously

Sudeep expressed his eagerness to maintain a consistent presence in the film industry, noting that people often think he’s idle between projects. “Whenever I meet someone, they ask how I’m doing, thinking I’m just playing cricket in my free time,” he jokes. “But for me, as an artist, it’s crucial to stay visible and keep my work in front of the audience. I want to see my films released more frequently.”

Reflecting on his past approach, Sudeep acknowledges that his dedication to focusing on one film at a time, though effective for quality, led to periods of inactivity during delays. “I’ve always focused on one project at a time, but the downside is that delays leave me with days of doing nothing, just waiting,” he explains. “It’s not just frustrating—it’s unproductive. I realised I need to change my approach to keep things moving.”

To address this, Sudeep is adopting a more flexible work style, planning to work on two or even three films simultaneously. “Moving forward, I’m planning to handle multiple projects at once,” he reveals. “This is a new challenge, but it’s necessary. Collaborating with major production houses will help me manage my schedule better, ensuring there’s always something in progress.”

Max's first single to have lyrics by Anup Bhandari

While the highly-anticipated action thriller Max does not yet have a confirmed release date, the filmmakers are keeping fans engaged with the release of the lyrical video for the film's first single. The video will premiere on Saregama Kannada today, on Sudeep's birthday.

The song, composed by Ajaneesh Loknath and with lyrics penned by Anup Bhandari, features vocals by Chetan Gandharva and rapper MC Bijju. Anup Bhandari has shared the lyrics on his social media, encouraging fans to learn them and sing along when the song is officially released.

Directed by Karthikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations and Sudeep Kichcha Creations, Max also stars Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ravi Shankar P, Samyuktha Hornad, and Sukrutha Wagle. The film will feature cinematography by Shekar Chandra.