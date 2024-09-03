Appreciation from Rakshit Shetty feels like a responsibility, says Vihan

Vihan, the model-turned-actor known for 1/4 Kg Preethi (2017) and Panchatantra (2019)—is all set to be seen in Chandrajith Belliappa’s Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, produced by Paramvah Studios. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5. As Vihan reconnects with his craft after a brief hiatus, he has gained a deeper understanding of the filmmaking process.

“I have realised that the first preference should always be given to writers,” Vihan reflects. “I’ve heard some fantastic stories that didn’t become successful due to lack of resources.

Many talented writers struggle to find the right producers. Even with the best direction, technical team, and actors, a film can falter without strong writing. I am confident that Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali benefits from director Chandrajith’s exceptional writing.”

Vihan not only embraced his role as an actor but also enjoyed getting involved behind the scenes. “Being with a filmmaker and understanding the technical aspects helped me get into my role. I observed a lot, though I wasn’t involved in the technical details. This process allowed me to connect more deeply with the project,” he adds.

Acknowledging the influence of key figures in his career, Vihan expresses gratitude for the support he has received. “Yogaraj Bhat played a crucial role in my career, and I’m thankful that Chandrajith spotted my talent when Avane Srimannarayana director Sachin Ravi referred me to him.