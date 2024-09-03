Appreciation from Rakshit Shetty feels like a responsibility, says Vihan

Vihan, the model-turned-actor known for 1/4 Kg Preethi (2017) and Panchatantra (2019)—is all set to be seen in Chandrajith Belliappa’s Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, produced by Paramvah Studios. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5. As Vihan reconnects with his craft after a brief hiatus, he has gained a deeper understanding of the filmmaking process.
“I have realised that the first preference should always be given to writers,” Vihan reflects. “I’ve heard some fantastic stories that didn’t become successful due to lack of resources.
Many talented writers struggle to find the right producers. Even with the best direction, technical team, and actors, a film can falter without strong writing. I am confident that Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali benefits from director Chandrajith’s exceptional writing.”
Vihan not only embraced his role as an actor but also enjoyed getting involved behind the scenes. “Being with a filmmaker and understanding the technical aspects helped me get into my role. I observed a lot, though I wasn’t involved in the technical details. This process allowed me to connect more deeply with the project,” he adds.
Acknowledging the influence of key figures in his career, Vihan expresses gratitude for the support he has received. “Yogaraj Bhat played a crucial role in my career, and I’m thankful that Chandrajith spotted my talent when Avane Srimannarayana director Sachin Ravi referred me to him.
I believe in destiny, and when someone spots and casts me, it indicates that they see potential in me. I am conscious of what I do,” he explains. Vihan has already received praise from acclaimed filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, for his role in Ibbani...” An appreciation from Rakshit Shetty feels like a responsibility. I want to make sure the producers don’t regret casting me,” he states.
In Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, a romantic drama also starring Ankita Amar and Mayuri, Chandrajith blends modern storytelling with the classic film grammar of the 90s. Vihan explains how the film’s nostalgia influenced his approach. “We all grew up watching 90s films, many featuring legends like Dr Rajkumar. Embracing that nostalgia felt natural for me. However, portraying the mature aspects of my character, Siddharth Ashok, was challenging. The director wanted to portray a clear evolution of my character as he ages.”
The film required Vihan to portray three distinct emotional shades, each demanding a different facet of his acting skills. “The emotional depth of the role was crucial, and I aimed for authenticity. While spontaneous acting is my go-to style, rehearsals helped me improvise my performance. Since this was the only project I had at the time, I gave it my full commitment,” he concludes.