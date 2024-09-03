Nandakumar’s '1990s' to be released in five languages

The Kannada film industry is increasingly tapping into the pan-India market, with many films being released in multiple languages. One of the most anticipated additions to this list is the film 1990s, which marks the directorial debut of Nandakumar CM. This nostalgic romance produced by Manasu Mallige Combines is set against the backdrop of the 1990s, capturing the essence and cultural nuances of the decade. The film will feature Arun and Rani Varad in lead roles.

The teaser of 1990s was recently launched at an event in a multi-language format on Lahari Music’s YouTube channel, with several notable figures, including Lahari Velu, in attendance. Nandakumar CM brings over 20 years of experience in the film industry to this project. He expressed his excitement about the film, stating, "1990s is a milestone project for me. With the shooting wrapped, the film is now in the post-production stage. We are preparing to release the film in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi."

Arun, the son of veteran film editor Janardhan, is set to make his debut in a lead role with the 1990s. He shared his enthusiasm about the project: "Coming from a theatre background, transitioning to feature films is a major step for me. Nandakumar has developed a nostalgic love story, and I am thrilled to portray an innocent lover in this film. This role is a great opportunity, and I am eager for audiences to experience it."