‘Every actor must walk a tightrope’

Ankita Amar, a bundle of talent known for her presence on the small screen and in reality shows, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. Renowned for her impressive dance and singing skills, Ankita reflects on her unexpected journey into the film industry, her collaboration with director Chandrajith Belliappa, and the appreciation she received from producer Rakshit Shetty as a significant validation.

Ankita is making a mark on the silver screen, but her entry into the film industry was far from planned. “I never imagined I’d end up in films,” she admits. Growing up in a household where art was revered, thanks to her parents’ admiration for Dr Rajkumar, she was surrounded by a deep respect for cinematic arts. Despite her early dreams of pursuing a career in the medical field, including a potential PhD in child psychology, her path took an unexpected turn.

“At 22, I got a chance to work in a serial. My father encouraged me to explore my passions and travel, suggesting that education could always come later,” she says. Taking his advice to heart, Ankita ventured into acting. “Even when I tried to say no, the world of art seemed to call my name, and I call this destiny,” she reveals.

Ankita holds deep respect for artists who boldly express themselves on screen. “I admire actors who take risks and push boundaries,” she explains. However, she has set her own limits as an actor. “I’m particular about the roles I choose, especially concerning the content and presentation,” she shares. For her, maintaining integrity and considering the influence on younger audiences is crucial. She states that she avoids scenes with explicit language or intimate content, explaining, “I strive to uphold values, and I feel it is important.”