‘Every actor must walk a tightrope’

Ankita Amar, a bundle of talent known for her presence on the small screen and in reality shows, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. Renowned for her impressive dance and singing skills, Ankita reflects on her unexpected journey into the film industry, her collaboration with director Chandrajith Belliappa, and the appreciation she received from producer Rakshit Shetty as a significant validation.
Ankita is making a mark on the silver screen, but her entry into the film industry was far from planned. “I never imagined I’d end up in films,” she admits. Growing up in a household where art was revered, thanks to her parents’ admiration for Dr Rajkumar, she was surrounded by a deep respect for cinematic arts. Despite her early dreams of pursuing a career in the medical field, including a potential PhD in child psychology, her path took an unexpected turn.
“At 22, I got a chance to work in a serial. My father encouraged me to explore my passions and travel, suggesting that education could always come later,” she says. Taking his advice to heart, Ankita ventured into acting. “Even when I tried to say no, the world of art seemed to call my name, and I call this destiny,” she reveals.
Ankita holds deep respect for artists who boldly express themselves on screen. “I admire actors who take risks and push boundaries,” she explains. However, she has set her own limits as an actor. “I’m particular about the roles I choose, especially concerning the content and presentation,” she shares. For her, maintaining integrity and considering the influence on younger audiences is crucial. She states that she avoids scenes with explicit language or intimate content, explaining, “I strive to uphold values, and I feel it is important.”
Ankita likens her approach to acting to a deep commitment. “It’s like getting married to the character,” she says. For Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, she immersed herself in the role of Anahita, even answering questions as her character would. Chandrajith provided her with a questionnaire to understand Anahita better. “I lived with her until the project was complete. It is a belief that every actor must walk a tightrope, balancing their artistic vision with the director’s expectations,” she adds.
Ankita’s collaboration with Rakshit Shetty’s production house, Paramvah Productions, was equally eye-opening. “When I first met Rakshit, he didn’t know me at all. I realised that for him, cinema is what truly matters. The appreciation and acknowledgement from a distinguished filmmaker like him, who values the essence of cinema over mere appearances, was a validation for me.”
As Ankita eagerly anticipates the release of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, she is also involved in new projects. The actor will be seen in Ajaneeah Loknath’s debut production, Just Married, alongside Shine Shetty. She is also part of the Nirup Bhandari-starrer Sathya S/o Harischandra and is in talks for a couple of other projects. “I’m excited for what’s next,” she signs off.