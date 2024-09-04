My character in 'Paru Parvathy' shares similarities with my life: Deepika Das

Deepika Das, a household name for her stint on television, is best known for her roles in hit Kannada TV shows like Nagini and the reality show Bigg Boss, as well as her appearances in a few films. After taking a brief hiatus from the film industry to focus on her personal life and marriage, Deepika is now ready to rekindle her acting career with an exciting new project.

She is set to star in the upcoming film Paru Parvathy. According to Deepika, who shared her enthusiasm for the project, "Paru Parvathy is not just a film; it’s an adventurous journey that intertwines the past and present, exploring the duality of time in our lives." She adds, “The character of Payal is deeply personal to me. It reflects facets of my own life, and I find it fulfilling to bring this character to life.”

In preparation for this role, Deepika has undergone a notable transformation, including a rigorous weight loss regimen and a new hairstyle, to authentically portray her character. She believes that her real-life passion for travel aligns perfectly with her character’s story line.

Deepika reveals that she has travelled to around ten countries so far, and her ultimate dream is to visit all 198 nations. “The character I play in Paru Parvathy shares many similarities with my own life, particularly in her adventurous spirit and her journey across various countries,” she explains.

As she prepares for her comeback, Deepika Das is also exploring new scripts and remains open to diverse roles, including those in mythological films.