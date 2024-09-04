'Tadviroodha' is a blend of fresh and old roots: Actor Suchendra Prasad

Actors Suchendra Prasad and Suman Ranganath collaborate for Vinod J Raj's directorial venture Tadviroodha. The makers, who have garnered attention with the film's teaser, reveal that it is produced by Charmion Motion Pictures and also stars Vikram in a significant role. Vinod mentions that Tadviroodha will be his next project after Yashogathe. He explains, "The title Tadviroodha refers to behaving contrary to reality."

The director, who has managed the story, screenplay, cinematography, and editing, shares that the film, set in the 1990s and revolving around a murder mystery, doesn't emphasise brutality, lacks songs, and highlights its background score. The narrative centres around five main characters, including Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganath, and Vikram. The entire film was shot in Sakaleshpur. The film is set to release in October.

Actor Suman Ranganath commented, "As soon as the director described the story, I liked it. My role is well-defined. Since it's a suspense film, I can't reveal much about the story. I hope everyone watches our film."

Actor Suchendra Prasad describes the film as a "blend of fresh and old roots." He adds, "This is a unique film that deviates from conventional cinema techniques. The director has not imposed any standard cinematic techniques, making this film distinct."

The cast also includes Aishwarya B Shetty, Suvin Gowda, Pooja Gowda, and Abhilash in pivotal roles.