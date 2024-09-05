Komal Kumar and team wrap up shooting for 'Yala Kunni'

Komal Kumar has completed filming for Yala Kunni, an upcoming film directed by NR Pradeep that honours the legendary villain Vajramuni. The film’s title, Yala Kunni, refers to a famous word as dialogue of Vajramuni, who was well-known for his villainous roles. The tagline, Mera Naam Vajramuni, is a tribute to the iconic actor.

Produced by Soundarya Cine Combines and Narasimha Cinemas, Yala Kunni features Komal Kumar in a dual role, which is a key highlight of the film.

The cast also includes a talented ensemble of actors including Dattanna, Sadhu Kokila, Mitra, Suchendra Prasad, Shivraj K R Pate, Tabla Nani, Raju ThaliKote, Suman Nagarkar, Manasi Sudheer, Yatiraj Jaggesh, Jayasimha Musuri, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Mahantesh, and Baubau Jayaram, among others.

Vajramuni’s grandson, Akarsh, is making his debut in the film, alongside Mayur Patel, known from his role in the recently-released Pepe, who plays a significant villain role.

Set against a rustic village backdrop, Yala Kunni has music by Dharma Vish, editing by Deepu S Kumar, and cinematography by Halesh Bhadravathi. Murali Master has choreographed the dance sequences, while Narasimha Master has designed the action scenes. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the screens soon.