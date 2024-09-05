Malaika Vasupal joins the cast of Cult

The makers of Cult, directed by Anil Kumar and starring Zaid Khan, are in the final stages of casting actors for the film. We previously reported that Rachita Ram would be part of the project. Now, Malaika Vasupal has also been added to the cast. Malaika, who made a transition from serials to the big screen with her debut film Upadhyaksha, will join hands with Anil Kumar once again.

The first-look poster of Cult has sparked excitement, highlighting its action-romantic genre. The film will feature Malaika Vasupal in her first on-screen collaboration with Zaid Khan and Rachita Ram.

Director Anil Kumar, who has also crafted the story, is collaborating with Loki Cinemas for production. The technical team for the film includes JS Wali as the cinematographer, Arjun Janya as the music director, KM Prakash as the editor, and Ravi Verma as the stunt choreographer. Further details about the film will be revealed soon.