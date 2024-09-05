'Shalivahana Shake' incorporates rural charm into the time loop concept

Shalivahana Shake, directed by Girish G, is set to make its theatrical debut with a fresh and intriguing storyline. The film has caught attention with its unique premise, combining the concept of a time loop with elements of rural charm. The title and poster sparked curiosity, and the trailer has further revealed this blend. Girish not only directs but also stars as the lead, alongside Supritha Narayan as the female lead.

Girish explains, “The term ‘Shalivahana’ refers to a village in this film, which also has a mythological backdrop. The conch shown in the trailer plays a significant role. We have incorporated the time loop narrative within a mythological and a rural setting.”

Shailesh Kumar MM, who has been active in theatre for 15 years, has ventured into film production at Side Wings Cinemas. The producer explains that the story unfolds over four to five days and is set within the same time frame. Actor Supritha adds, “The film explores what one might do if they are given a chance to correct events in life.”

The film was mostly shot around Kunigal. Unlike most time thrillers that rely on technology, Shalivahana Shake is set in a rural backdrop with local characters. The cast also includes Chillar Manju and Sundar Veena in pivotal roles. Arun Suresh handles the cinematography, while Karthick Boopathy and Hari Ajay have composed the music.