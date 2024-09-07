Aashu makes directorial and lead debut in 'Tommy'

For canine lovers, the name Tommy might sound familiar, and it’s now the title of a film that also stars a dog. Hemanth Belavadi, who is marking his silver screen debut under the screen name Aashu, is making a mark as both director and lead actor. Though new to these roles, he is no stranger to the industry.

For the past seven to eight years, he has worked as an assistant director on numerous films, including those starring Kichcha Sudeep. His experience spans notable projects like Mukunda Murari (featuring Sudeep and Upendra), Ambi Ning Vayassaytho (starring Rebel Star Ambareesh and Sudeep), and Kotigobba 3 (starring Sudeep). Now, he is venturing into filmmaking independently.

The recently released poster features Aashu alongside a dog and an RX bike, hinting at his character’s affinity for both. According to Aashu, the dog in the film represents an emotional element, while the highlight will be the RX-Z two-stroke bike, which plays a central role in his character's journey.

Produced under the Elipaws India Entertainment banner, the film is backed by lawyer and producer Sachin Shyam Sundar, along with many friends who have invested in the project. The music for Tommy is being composed by the renowned Praddyottan, known for his work on Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana. Kartik is handling the cinematography. The makers are set to begin shooting in November.