'Gadadhari Hanuman' goes multilingual

The upcoming film Gadadhari Hanuman offers a fresh perspective on Lord Hanuman, diverging from traditional devotional cinema. The film’s plot revolves around a common man confronting powerful demonic artefacts and using his bravery and wisdom to avert disaster. Ravi, known for his role in Tarakasura, leads the cast, while Harshita makes her acting debut. The film also features Kalyan Krishna, Ramesh Pandit, Sunanda Kalburgi, Nagesh Maya, Shivappa, Arjun Joyce, Bhishma, and Lokesh.

Scheduled for release in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, Gadadhari Hanuman recently releaed the first look. Produced by Virabh Studios, the film represents a new endeavour for investors Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR, with Basavaraj Hurakadli also taking on a prominent role in it. Directed and produced by Rohit Kolli, the film blends multiple genres: adventure, drama, horror, thriller, comedy, and divine elements.

The technical team of Gadadhari Hanuman includes Judah Sandy for music, Arun Gowda for cinematography, CN Kishore for editing, and Tiger Shiva for action sequences. Filming locations include Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Gangavati, Hampi, Anjanadribetta, Kittur, Honnapur, and Dandeli. The production team has completed two phases of shooting and is preparing to film the remaining portions.