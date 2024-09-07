Ramesh Aravind-Ganesh's film titled 'Yours Sincerely Raam'

Multifaceted actor Ramesh Aravind and Golden Star Ganesh are set to share the screen for the first time in a film. Titled Yours Sincerely Raam, the film marks the directorial debut of AR Vikhyath. This collaboration has further created a buzz, especially with the release of its teaser. Following Ganesh’s recent success with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, this new film, produced by Satya Rayala under Rayala Studios, is expected to be another interesting project in the making.

As for the teaser, it hints at the theme “everything is fair in love and war,” or “war of roses,” teasing a war film with a message of peace. Set in the 1990s, the teaser showcases Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind in a war-like scenario, attempting to escape a heavily guarded military zone. The visuals are intense, yet the underlying message is one of peace, as the background voice echoes, “stop the war.” The two actors’ characters seem to symbolise leaders of peace, conveying a message of love, unity, and brotherhood.

Director Vikhyath has revealed that Yours Sincerely Raam spans multiple eras, with the 1990s forming the heart of the story. Naveen Kumar handles the cinematography, while J Anoop Seelin composes the music.

The makers had earlier released a specially designed postcard on Ganesh’s birthday, along with a striking image of Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind dressed as clowns amidst a group of soldiers, posing for photos. This quirky and unexpected portrayal hints at a unique blend of humour and drama in the film.

Released during the festive occasion of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, the film’s teaser received an instant response from viewers. Fans have been quick to discuss and appreciate it, hoping for a good family entertainer, as the teaser hints at some fine performances from both Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind.

While the shooting for Yours Sincerely Raam is set to begin this month, sources reveal that the team is in the process of finalising a popular South Indian actor to play the female lead. An official announcement is expected soon.