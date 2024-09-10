Dhanveerrah to play a tough cop in 'Hayagreeva'

The makers of Hayagreeva have unveiled the first-look poster of Dhanveerrah from the upcoming film. This poster, which was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday, offers a glimpse of Dhanveerrah’s intense and commanding presence in a striking new role—a tough, no-nonsense police officer.

Produced under the banner of KVC Productions and directed by Raghu Kumar O R, Hayagreeva is expected to be high on drama and action. In the newly unveiled poster, Dhanveerrah sports a rugged cop look, complete with a serious expression and authoritative stance.

The film's production is nearing completion, with only one song left to be filmed. The project is currently in the final stages of dubbing, gearing up for release. Sanjana Anand is joining Dhanveerrah in Hayagreeva as the female lead. The supporting cast features notable actors such as Sadhu Kokila, Ramesh Bhat, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Shobh Raj.

The film’s album includes three songs composed by Judah Sandy. Girish R Gowda handles cinematography, KM Prakash manages editing, Arjun Raj is the action director and dance choreography is by Bhooshan.