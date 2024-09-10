Lawyer-turned-director Rajat Maurya to helm and headline 'Vaikunta Samaaraadhane'

The poster for the upcoming film Vaikunta Samaaraadhane, which was unveiled recently, adopts a unique style reminiscent of a funeral announcement, featuring a black-and-white theme. It humorously notes the film’s muhurat date, which is followed by the release date: December 12, 2025. The ‘death look’ poster has already gone viral, generating considerable buzz.

Director Rajat Maurya, who is helming Vaikunta Samaaraadhane and also playing the lead, is a lawyer by profession who has also trained in acting and filmmaking during his spare time. He is taking on multiple roles for this film: storyteller, screenwriter, director, and lead actor. His modelling experience has contributed to his cinematic journey. Asha Gergal is producing Vaikunta Samaaraadhane under the Gergal Films banner.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Rajat Maurya says, “My inspiration for Vaikunta Samaaraadhane comes from my family—my grandfather, father, and mother—and my childhood days with my grandfather. We’ve blended elements of emotion, entertainment, family drama, romance, suspense, and both rural and urban settings into the story.”

Casting for the lead actors and other roles will be finalised soon. The film will feature three songs and action sequences. The film will have music composed by Ritvik Muralidhar and cinematography handled by Harshit B Gowda. About sixty percent of the film will be shot in the Western Ghats, with the remaining portions planned to be filmed around Bengaluru.