We wanted to make a statement with 'Ronny': Gurutej Shetty

Ronny has been stirring excitement ever since actor Kiran Raj took to skydiving to announce the title uniquely. As the film gears up for its release on September 12, director Gurutej Shetty, who has previously collaborated with Kiran Raj for Buddies, shares insights about this cinematic venture that blends gangster drama with heartfelt family themes.

“We wanted to make a statement with Ronny,” Gurutej reveals. “While it may appear to be a standard gangster film on the surface, it’s a rich blend of intense drama set against a family-centric backdrop. Our aim was to create a film that doesn’t just entertain but also connect with audiences of all ages.”

The makers are planning to release the film in over 150 to 200 theaters across Karnataka, with additional releases in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. Gurutej notes, “Kiran Raj is a well-known face from the small-screen, especially for his role in Kannadati. We kept his extensive fan base in mind while crafting Ronny, ensuring it appeals to families looking for a compelling yet accessible narrative.”

The director, who serves as the story writer, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and director on this project, further explains, “Unlike typical gangster tales driven by vengeance or criminal intrigue, our protagonist’s fight is for an entirely different cause, which is what makes Ronny stand out.”

Along with Kiran Raj, the film features three female leads—Apoorva, Radhya, and Sameeksha. “Kiran Raj has truly brought depth to his character along with our female leads, and an ensemble cast including Ravi Shankar, Girish Hegde, Maiko Nagaraj, Ugram Manju, Ugram Ravi, Yash Shetty, Sujay Shastri, B Suresha, Sreedhar, and Lakshmi Subbiah, who have all contributed to making this story come alive.”

With action being a significant element of Ronny, Gurutej lauds Vinod Master’s exceptional stunt choreography. “The action sequences are intense and well-crafted. Moreover, the soundtrack plays a crucial role in amplifying the film’s emotional and dramatic impact. We have six tracks composed by Manikant Kadri, with lyrics by Promod Marvante, while Sachin Basrur has composed the background score,” he says.

The film’s cinematography is by Ragavendra B Kolar, art direction is by Satish Perdoor and editing is by Umesh.