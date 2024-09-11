Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda’s film now titled 'Muddu Rakshasi'

Celebrity couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda had been married for four years before ending their relationship through a divorce procedure earlier this year. Despite their separation, they had completed filming their project, originally titled Candy Crush.

As the film approached its release, news of their divorce emerged, making it seem inappropriate to release it under its initial title. Furthermore, some post-production work remained unfinished, which contributed to the delay.

Given these circumstances, the film’s team decided to rename the project. The title Candy Crush has been officially changed to Muddu Rakshasi. Puneeth Srinivas has directed the film from his own story and screenplay. Most of the shooting for Muddu Rakshasi took place in and around Bangalore.

This film is described by the makers as a unique fusion of a romantic love story and a psycho-thriller, and the new title aptly reflects the film’s distinctiveness. The music for Muddu Rakshasi has been composed by MS Tyagaraj, while A Karunakara has handled the cinematography.