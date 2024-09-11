‘My journey from being an assistant director to headlining my own film has been incredible’

Shivarajkumar recently unveiled the trailer for Kaalapatthar directed by and tarring Vikky Varun. Describing the trailer as impressive and expressing his confidence in the film’s potential, Shivarajkumar further comments, “The film shows promising signs and has strong content. Films like these help new talents find their place in the industry.”

Produced by Nagaraju Billinakote and Bhuvan Suresh under the Bhuvan Movies banner, Kaalapatthar tells the story of a soldier’s struggles in a rural setting, where a stone statue honours his contributions. The narrative blends themes of love, conflict, and action.

Reflecting on his journey, Vikky Varun, who was an assistant director under Suri of Duniya fame, shared his excitement about Shivarajkumar launching his directorial debut. “It’s been fifteen years since I entered the Kannada film industry, and nine years since the release of Kendasampige, where I played the lead role under Suri’s direction. I am truly delighted that Kaalapatthar will mark my directorial debut which also sees me as lead. The journey from being an assistant director to headlining my own film has been incredible,” says Vikky Varun.

Written by Satya Prakash, Kaalapatthar blends science fiction with illusion, centering around a mysterious black stone. The film was primarily shot in Jainapur, a village that was later submerged, as well as in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir and Rajasthan. Vikky Varun fondly reminisces about his time working with the legendary Shivarajkumar, expressing his gratitude for the veteran actor’s support and guidance throughout the project.