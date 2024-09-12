Sriimurali’s 'Bagheera' locks release date

Sriimurali’s much-talked-about project, Bagheera, is generating a buzz as its release date approaches. Written by Prashanth Neel, known for blockbuster films like KGF and Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, and directed by Dr Suri, who has also written the dialogues and screenplay, Bagheera promises an action-packed drama. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, the film is slated for an October 31 release, and an official announcement came from the makers on Wednesday.

In Bagheera, Sriimurali stars as a rugged cop and shares the screen with Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. This film marks their first collaboration. The story follows Sriimurali’s character as he transforms into a vigilante, fighting for justice in a chaotic society.

With Sriimurali’s impressive track record from hits like Ugramm, Mufti, Bharaate, and Madhagaja, expectations for Bagheera are high, particularly since it will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film also stars Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The soundtrack is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work on Kantara, and the cinematography is by AJ Shetty.