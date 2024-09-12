The women behind 'Langoti Man'

In an industry where female voices and talents often go underrepresented, Langoti Man stands out not only for its unique storyline, but also for the remarkable women who have come together behind the scenes. Directed by Sanjotha Bhandari, this upcoming film is expected to make waves not just for its content but also for its all-female team of technicians.

Sanjotha Bhandari has previously helmed films like Mirchi Mandakki and Khadak Chai. She is joined by an impressive ensemble of women professionals. Langoti Man features choreography by Aishwarya Ramesh and Varsha Amarnath, costume design by Shudheeksha N Reddy, and makeup and styling by Romi.

Langoti Man, a comedy that promises to have audiences in stitches, features debutant Akash Rambo in the lead role, alongside Mahalakshmi, Samhita Vinya, Huli Karthik, Gilli Nata, Sneha Rishi, Auto Nagaraj, and Pawan in key roles. Director Sanjotha Bhandari explains the film’s unique title, saying,

“The real hero of this movie is the langoti itself—a simple, minimal attire. There’s been a lot of talk about it, and the film will answer all those questions.”

Langoti Man is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20.