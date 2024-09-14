'Q' blends romance with real-life question paper leak incident: Nagashekar

We earlier reported that Avantika Dasani, daughter of Bhagyashree and sister of Abhimanyu Dasani, is set to make her acting debut in the multilingual film Q, directed by Nagashekar. She will star opposite Niranjan, the nephew of actor Upendra, in the upcoming film.

Q is based on a real incident about a leaked question paper, intertwined with a compelling love story. It will be produced in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, with plans to dub in other languages. "The film is a unique blend of drama and romance, based on incidents that took place in Bengaluru and Delhi," Nagashekar shares exclusively.

Niranjan, who recently finished shooting for Arjun Sarja’s film featuring Aishwarya, is currently committed to Q. The team is gearing up to start filming on November 11, a date that holds special significance as it coincides with Nagashekar’s birthday. “We are excited to kick off the shooting on my birthday, which will also be the official muhurath,” Nagashekar mentions.

Nagashekar takes on dual role as music director

Interestingly, Nagashekar will also serve as the music director for Q. Known for delivering memorable songs in his previous directorial projects such as Sanju Weds Geetha and Mynaa, he is thrilled to step into this new role with Q. “The album will feature five songs, with lyrics penned by five different writers in various languages. I have always been deeply involved in the music of my films, and this time I am excited to be the sole composer,” Nagashekar shares.

In addition to his musical responsibilities, Nagashekar will produce Q under his banner, Nagashekar Magics. The film will be shot in exotic locations in Mauritius and the Netherlands, he confirms.

Meanwhile, Nagashekar is wrapping up production on Sanju Weds Geetha 2, starring Kitty and Rachita Ram. The release date for this sequel will be announced soon.