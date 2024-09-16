Director Satya Prakash, who also plays the lead in 'X&Y', wraps shooting

Director Satya Prakash, acclaimed for his films Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, which received national recognition, and who last directed Man of the Match, has recently completed his latest project, 'X & Y'. This film marks a new milestone for Satya Prakash as he steps into a lead role for the first time. 'X & Y' is a comedy-fantasy film that explores complex themes of human relationships and social issues, with its title referencing sex chromosomes that hint at a unique and engaging narrative.

Satya Prakash announced the news on Instagram, saying, “The cameras have stopped rolling, but the excitement has just begun! It’s a wrap on 'X & Y'! We are thrilled with the outcome and can’t wait for you all to see it. A huge thank you to our incredible cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.

Stay tuned for more updates!” He added, “Our story focuses on today’s generation—those who are becoming or wish to become parents, as well as the lives of today’s children. It falls under the comedy genre, offering compassionate ideas that both entertain and engage.”

The film, produced under the banner of Satya Pictures, features music by Kaushik Harsha (known for Jayanagar 4th Block), cinematography by Lavith, editing by BS Kemparaju, and art direction by Varadaraj Kamath. The cast includes Atharva Prakash, Brinda Acharya, Ayana, Sundar Veena, Veena Sundar, and Doddanna, among others. Now in post-production, the film is aiming for a December release.