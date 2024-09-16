Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' features Rachita Ram in a negative role?

Earlier, we exclusively reported that Rachita Ram will make her Tamil film debut in the highly anticipated project Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth. Initially, there were speculations about Rachita visiting Chennai to discuss her role with the Lokesh.

While the team has not yet officially confirmed her participation, sources suggest that she has started filming, and her role is already creating excitement.

The film features a stellar cast, including Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra, while Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is reportedly the latest to join the project. Meanwhile, rumour has it that Rachita Ram will play a negative character, marking her first foray into such a role and adding an exciting dimension to the film. Interestingly, Rajinikanth’s Padayappa, directed by KS Ravikumar, featured Ramya Krishnan as the antagonist, in a role still fondly remembered by fans.

Whether Rachita Ram will make a significant impact with her new character remains to be seen, but the anticipation is high. Beyond Coolie, Rachita has recently wrapped up shooting for Nagashekar’s Sanju Weds Geetha 2 and is also working on upcoming projects with director Jadeshaa K Hampi, featuring Vijay Kumar, and Anil Kumar’s Cult, starring Zaid Khan, which will start filming soon.