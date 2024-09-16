Sukesh Shetty’s next, 'Peter,' to be a trilingual

Following the success of his critically acclaimed debut film Dooradarshana, director Sukesh Shetty is venturing into a new territory with his upcoming project, Peter. This film represents an ambitious step, taking a trilingual approach, as it is planned to be made in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

According to writer and director Sukesh Shetty, Peter is a sensitive crime drama. The film’s first-look poster was launched by two celebrated actors: Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil and Dhananjaya in Kannada. Both lent their star power to unveil the film’s title and extended their wishes to the team.

The first-look poster is rich with symbolism and mystery, picturised on an abandoned vintage Yamaha RX bike. This hints at a nostalgic or possibly significant element in the storyline. The poster also includes a wall sketch illustrating musicians in mid-performance, suggesting the film’s deep connection to music and tradition.

Adding to the intrigue are two handwritten notes on the wall: ‘Jessie vapas bandidaale’ in the Kannada and ‘Royal chande hudugaru’ in the Tamil and Malayalam versions. These cryptic messages further spark curiosity about the film’s narrative and its cultural context.

Peter revolves around Singari Mela, a traditional art form that plays a crucial role in the plot, and is set against the backdrop of Kerala’s Chende Mela, a traditional drum ensemble known for its dynamic and rhythmic performances. This centuries-old art form is said to be integral to the film’s core idea, highlighting its cultural significance and its place in the broader spectrum of folk traditions.