'Bhairadevi' locks release date

Radhika Kumaraswamy, who was last seen in Ravi Bopanna (2022), is making a comeback after a break. She is eagerly preparing for the release of her next film, Bhairadevi. Also backed by Radhika, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 3. The makers have scheduled the release to coincide with the very first day of the Navaratri festival.

With the film's release date announced, Radhika Kumaraswamy has hit the road to promote Bhairadevi in a truly unconventional manner. To kick off the promotional campaign, she took the driver's seat of an autorickshaw, a gesture that resonated deeply with the local community.

The event was notable not only for Radhika's involvement but also for the enthusiastic participation of numerous autorickshaw drivers, both male and female. To further amplify the film's reach, vibrant posters featuring Bhairadevi will be displayed on autos across the state, ensuring that the film's message is spread far and wide.

Directed by Shrijai, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues, Bhairadevi sees Radhika Kumaraswamy in a fascinating character—a female Aghora—which is quite different from her previous roles and adds a unique element to the film.

Ramesh Aravind will be seen in the role of a police officer in the upcoming film. The star cast also includes Rangayana Raghu, Ravishankar, Skanda Ashok, Anu Mukherjee, Malavika Avinash, and Suchendra Prasad.

Bhairadevi is produced by Ravi Raj and Yadav. On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by JS Wali, music by KK Senthil Prasad, and editing by Ravi Chandran.