‘For a filmmaker, cinema transcends language,’ says Pavithran

In the 1990s, the name Pavithran was prominent with hit films like Suryan, I Love India, Indhu, and Kalloori Vaasal. Known for his storytelling prowess, Pavithran first made his mark with his directorial debut Vasanthakala Paravai, which starred Ramesh Aravind.

He also played a role in introducing Kannada actress Sudharani to Tamil cinema. After a notable hiatus, including his last film Dharavi in 2018, Pavithran is back in the spotlight with his Kannada debut Karki, produced by Prakash Palani under the Third Eye Media, which is set to release this week.

Speaking to CE, Pavithran shares insights about his upcoming film. “Karki is a project close to my heart. We’ve crafted a story that I believe will offer Kannada audiences a refreshing and engaging cinematic experience,” he says with enthusiasm.

According to the writer and director, Karki draws inspiration from the Tamil hit Pariyerum Perumal, though Pavithran emphasizes that significant changes have been made. “We took key elements from Pariyerum Perumal but adapted the story to fit the Kannada context. The film explores themes of class struggle, love, and social commentary, all while being commercially appealing,” he explains.

He further reveals that the story will also be adapted into Hindi under the title Dhadak 2. “The soul of the story remains the same, but we’ve tailored it for different audiences. It’s exciting to see how it will be received in Kannada,” Pavithran adds.