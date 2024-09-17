Ritika to be seen as cop in Rajinikanth’s 'Vettaiyan'

Ritika will play a cop, Roopa, the glimpse shows her in action in a stunt sequence. Dushara Vijayan will play Saranya, whose glimpse suggests she will be essaying the role of a teacher.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the film's audio launch will take place on September 20 at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Vettaiyan, by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, stars an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami and VJ Rakshan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are reuniting for this film after 33 years. Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Previously, in May, it was announced that Rajinikanth wrapped shooting for his portions in the film. Vettaiyan has music by Anirudh. This marks Anirudh's fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth. Other members of the technical crew include cinematographer SR Kathir and editor Philomin Raj.