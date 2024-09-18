It’s fascinating how diverse and engaging today’s stories have become: Anu Prabhakar

Anu Prabhakar has reached a milestone, celebrating 25 years as a leading actor in the film industry. Her illustrious career began with the 1999 film Hrudaya Hrudaya, where she starred alongside the iconic Shivarajkumar. Since then, Anu has starred in over 80 films, demonstrating her remarkable versatility and talent.

Starting her journey as a child actor in Chapala Chennigaraya, Anu credits much of her success to the unwavering support of her family, as well as the legendary Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. “My parents provided the foundation, and Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar guided me into the industry. It has been a beautiful journey.

Even after 25 years, Kannadigas hold a special place for me in their hearts. Their support and encouragement have been my greatest achievement,” Anu reflects, whilst expressing her gratitude for her husband, Raghu Mukherjee, for his “instrumental” support throughout her career.

In celebration, Anu was recently honoured by the team of her upcoming film Hagga, directed by Avinash N and also starring Venu Bharadwaj and Harshika Poonacha. The film, set to release this week, features Anu in a prominent role.

“I am thrilled to be part of Hagga. The story revolves around a strong character, and Avinash’s clear vision convinced me to take on this role. Although horror films aren’t usually my choice, the experience was both challenging and rewarding,” she shares.

As she reflects on her 25-year journey, Anu notes the dynamic changes in the industry. “The landscape has evolved to blend realism with fantasy and commercial appeal. It’s fascinating to witness how diverse and engaging today’s stories have become,” she concludes.