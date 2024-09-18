‘My modelling background made wearing a langoti easier for me,’ says Akash Rambo

Sanjotha Bhandari’s upcoming film Langoti Man promises a fresh concept with its eclectic mix of genres, including comedy, family drama, emotions, and action. At its core, Langoti Man poses an intriguing question: What is the relevance of wearing a loincloth (langoti) today?

To delve deeper into this unique story, CE spoke with Akash Rambo and Sneha Khushi about their roles, their experience with a female director, and the film’s distinctive themes. Produced by Tanu Talkies, the film is set for release this week.

Akash Rambo embraces the langoti

Akash Rambo, a multifaceted talent with a background in modelling, acting, and assisting on major projects, is making his debut as the lead in Langoti Man. Notably, he was involved in modifying the bike used by Rocking Star Yash in KGF and worked closely with director Prashanth Neel as an assistant director.

Discussing his role, Akash reveals, “I was drawn to Sanjotha Bhandari’s storyline right from the start. My background in modelling and comfort with showcasing my body made wearing a langoti easier for me. I even initially wanted to feature in a poster wearing shorts, but I appreciated the simplicity and comfort of the langoti. I’ve seen iconic actors like Kamal Haasan and Dr Rajkumar wear a langoti in their films. For me, it’s not just about tradition but also about comfort and health, which my character in Langoti Man embodies.”