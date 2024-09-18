‘My modelling background made wearing a langoti easier for me,’ says Akash Rambo

Sanjotha Bhandari’s upcoming film Langoti Man promises a fresh concept with its eclectic mix of genres, including comedy, family drama, emotions, and action. At its core, Langoti Man poses an intriguing question: What is the relevance of wearing a loincloth (langoti) today?
To delve deeper into this unique story, CE spoke with Akash Rambo and Sneha Khushi about their roles, their experience with a female director, and the film’s distinctive themes. Produced by Tanu Talkies, the film is set for release this week.
Akash Rambo embraces the langoti
Akash Rambo, a multifaceted talent with a background in modelling, acting, and assisting on major projects, is making his debut as the lead in Langoti Man. Notably, he was involved in modifying the bike used by Rocking Star Yash in KGF and worked closely with director Prashanth Neel as an assistant director.
Discussing his role, Akash reveals, “I was drawn to Sanjotha Bhandari’s storyline right from the start. My background in modelling and comfort with showcasing my body made wearing a langoti easier for me. I even initially wanted to feature in a poster wearing shorts, but I appreciated the simplicity and comfort of the langoti. I’ve seen iconic actors like Kamal Haasan and Dr Rajkumar wear a langoti in their films. For me, it’s not just about tradition but also about comfort and health, which my character in Langoti Man embodies.”
Akash elaborates on the film’s broader theme: “Langoti Man addresses how modern materialism and fashion often overshadow traditional simplicity. The film reflects how our wardrobes have become increasingly extravagant while simplicity, which is often linked to peace, is lost. Sanjotha’s film cleverly juxtaposes these ideas through humour and drama.”
Sneha Khushi is playing a fashionista
Sneha Khushi, originally from Jharkhand and now based in Bengaluru, is excited about her third film outing. Her character in Langoti Man is a fashion-conscious, posh girl, which Sneha likens to Kareena Kapoor’s role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
“My character is deeply invested in fashion, and the role highlights how fashion can become an identity. It reflects on the extravagant nature of our current lifestyles and how minimalism, though often undervalued, can bring inner peace,” Sneha explains.
Sneha also talks about the comedic aspect of her role, noting that heroines often have fewer opportunities for comedy. “In Langoti Man, my character brings a fresh comedic angle, which is both a challenge and a joy. Engaging the audience with humour while fulfilling a leading role requires a delicate balance. Working with director Sanjotha Bhandari was a significant part of my decision to join the project. Her calm and composed demeanour provided a supportive environment that allowed me to explore my character fully.”
Sneha is also expanding her horizons into Telugu cinema. She shares, “I’m currently involved in a project with Genelia as the lead, and I’m discussing a few other roles. However, nothing has been finalised yet.”