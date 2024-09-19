'UI' is designed to provoke critical thinking: Upendra

On September 18, acclaimed filmmaker and actor Upendra—affectionately known as Uppi—celebrated his birthday. Known for his innovative storytelling and thought-provoking themes, Upendra has once again captured the attention of film enthusiasts with his much-awaited film, UI—a film that marks his return to direction after a hiatus.
The action thriller is produced by G Manoharan of Lahari Films and K P Sreekanth’s Venus Entertainers and is looking for an October release. As the actor continues to push the boundaries of his craft, he shares insights about this project which has fans buzzing with excitement.
Speaking candidly about his sporadic directing schedule, Upendra humorously stated, “Many ask me why I don’t direct films more often. I’m ready to marry five or six more times, but direction is far more dangerous.” He attributes it to the time taken to produce films and the evolving landscape of cinema, which demands adaptation to new technologies and high production values.
Excerpts
Provoking thought with UI
Upendra, known for crafting films that linger in the minds of viewers, promises that his upcoming film UI will be no different. He states, “This is a film that aims to remove the ‘worms’ from your mind,” using this metaphor to describe the clutter of thoughts that often cloud judgment. He emphasised that the film is designed to provoke critical thinking, saying, “People often say my films leave them with much to ponder—that’s precisely the intent here.”
For Upendra, cinema goes beyond mere entertainment; it serves as a means for introspection. He explains, “If you can remove those worms from your head, you’ll feel like a bombshell.” This theme suggests that UI will challenge audiences to confront their own thoughts and realities. He also places his trust on his discerning audience. “I have faith in my viewers; you are all very smart,” he says.
UI: A blend of myth and politics?
Upendra, known for his unconventional filmmaking, is set to challenge audiences with his upcoming project, UI. The film aims to provoke deep thought, blending his cinematic vision with themes from his political party, Prajakiya. When asked whether the film connects to the mythical figure Kalki, Upendra clarified that while Kalki 2898 AD offers a traditional portrayal, UI presents a more logical and psychological interpretation.
A pan-Indian Vision
Initially planned as a Kannada release, the film’s compelling content has led to its elevation to a pan-Indian project. This broader scope underscores Upendra’s vision and the universal appeal of UI. Notably, acclaimed music director Ajaneesh Loknath has been roped in to compose the film’s soundtrack in Europe, specifically Hungary, further amplifying its international ambitions.
Technology at the forefront
The team behind “UI” has revealed that the film’s lengthy production process is largely due to the cutting-edge technology that has been employed to ensure the highest quality. Upendra noted, “Naveen Manoharan, our co-producer who studied in Vancouver, has been instrumental in pushing for better technologies. It’s wonderful to have a producer with such great taste in films.” The makers of UI revealed that the only reason behind the film taking this long to hit the screens is the technology being used to give the best of the output to the audience.
Meanwhile, Naveen Manoharan shared that Upendra is one of the first films to be scanned by more than 250 cameras. “We have used the scanned images in a few action sequences in the film. However, the brain of Upendra cannot be scanned and for that, the audience should watch the UI as it is one of the finest visuals in Indian cinema,” he added.
The Challenge of Clarity
As anticipation builds, Upendra and his team have kept the film’s release details closely guarded. The suspense only heightens interest, with Upendra playfully quipping, “We’ve put a lamp on the wall but haven’t revealed much else.” Although an October release has been announced, the exact date remains uncertain. Upendra remarked with a hint of humour, “Who said the movie is delayed? We never stated that anywhere. We have mentioned October as a target, but details are still unfolding.”
Kaleesha in Coolie is not a villain
Upendra also shed light on his role as Kaleesha in the upcoming Tamil film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. He said that his character is not a villain, but rather someone with depth and complexity and this role will surprise the audience.