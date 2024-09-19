Upendra’s demon-inspired look in '45' out

Arjun Janya's directorial debut, 45, marks an exciting new chapter for the music composer, who brings a fresh sound to this ambitious project. On the occasion of Upendra's birthday, the makers have put the spotlight on the film by releasing a striking new poster. This eye-catching artwork showcases Upendra’s fierce, demon-inspired look, highlighting an edgy thug style that is expected to garner attention.

45 features an interesting ensemble cast, including the legendary Shivarajkumar, the versatile Upendra, and the fine actor, Raj B Shetty while Kaustabha Mani plays the female lead. Produced by Ramesh Reddy's Suraj Productions, the film is currently in production. On the occasion of Upendra's birthday, the team had visited the star's home to extend their wishes.

The anticipation surrounding 45 is palpable, with Upendra’s commanding presence and a gripping story hinted at in the poster. Fans are eager to see how this film blends elements of drama, action, and also a touch of the supernatural genre which are the hallmarks of Upendra's unique style. Currently, the film is shooting for a major climax scene at a specially-built two-acre set in Jigani.

This climactic sequence, set to unfold over the next 40 days, is choreographed by noted stunt master Ravi Varma and will feature an 100 fighters, with the leading trio joining in later. The production team is meticulously ensuring that every detail is perfect, aiming for a climax that promises to be spectacular.

Recently, Arjun Janya teased fans with a close-up shot of Shivrajkumar, while keeping other character details under wraps. An elaborate song sequence has also been filmed in Silicon City, featuring thousands of junior artists.