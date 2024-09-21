Chaithra Achar and Ritvvikk collaborate for 'Maarnami'

The title teaser for Maarnami, featuring Ritvvikk and Chaithra Achar in the lead roles, has just been released. Directed by debutant Rishith Shetty, a protege of National Award-winning filmmaker Preetham Shetty, this coastal love story attempts to present a unique narrative, with music by Charan Raj. Production on the film is set to begin on October 1 in Mangaluru.

“I am thrilled to be part of this new team,” Charan Raj shared. “The story is very promising, and we’re already working on the music, which will include five songs.”

On the other hand, Rishith Shetty said, “After hearing the script from writer Sudhi, I worked on it for six months before presenting it to Ritvvikk, who was impressed. Producer Nishanth came on board soon after, and we’ve received tremendous support.”

Ritvvikk expressed pride in the project, stating, "Maarnami is a beautiful love story with a stellar cast and great technical finesse."

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, she added, “As soon as I heard the story, I knew I had to be a part of it. Rishith’s storytelling is incredibly captivating, and I’m excited to work alongside Ritvvikk. With Charan Raj handling the music, I believe we’re creating something truly special.”

The film features an ensemble cast, including Prakash Tuminadu, Sonu Gowda, and Jyotish Shetty. Produced by Shilpa Nishanth under Gunadya Productions, Maarnami blends action, emotion, and comedy, promising an engaging cinematic experience.