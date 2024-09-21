Malashree returns as a police officer in 'Thayine Devara'

Mothers are often compared to deities, and drawing on this theme, the film Thayine Devara has been set in motion, with a recent muhurat. Sai Satish Thotaiah, a film industry veteran, has written the story and screenplay, and he is producing the film alongside Abhimaan K Kaginalli. Speaking about the film, Sai Satish Thotaiah said,

“I have been away from filmmaking for the past eight years, but now I am back, writing the screenplay and story under the banner of Shri Sai Shakti Cine Combines. The story of Thayine Devara was inspired by my mother and daughter. It is about what happens in every household, and I will provide opportunities for talented directors.

The film revolves around three mothers, with Bhavya in a significant role. Malashree will portray a powerful police officer, and former minister HM Revanna’s daughter, Anvitha Murthy, is also part of the lead cast.”

Alongside them, notable actors such as Dodanna, Dingri Nagaraj, Honnavalli Krishna, Balraj, Swathi Gurudath, Rekhadhaas, Apoorva, Jeevitha Prakash, Raj Manish, and Ganesh will also appear. The film will feature four songs and plans to have Bangalore, Mangalore, and Chikmagalur as its locations.

“I have spent years dealing with villains as a police officer, but this film will showcase more scenes with women,” says Malashree, expressing her excitement about sharing the screen with Bhavya.