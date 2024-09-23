Arjun Kishore Chandra launches new music video titled 'Sarvasva'

Arjun Kishore Chandra, known for his role in the film Life 360, has ventured into both acting and directing with the newly released music video ‘Sarvasva’, produced by Rajasekhar S. Arjun is particularly excited that the song is being unveiled on PRK Audio. Speaking to CE, he expressed his admiration for the late Puneeth Rajkumar and revealed that the song, which he penned, will be available for viewing on PRK Audio.

“Creating art gives me happiness, identity, a job, and ultimately makes our lives better. My team and I are continuously striving to create something that makes this world a better place. An idea in mind and heart, when executed, brings satisfaction.

We, as artists, keep growing with every craft of art that we create,” he says. The music video was filmed in Europe. “This isn’t just a song,” Arjun states, adding, “To truly love a woman, you must accept her as she is.

Additionally, we encourage adopting homeless children and giving them hope, and that’s what has been highlighted through the music video. Through ‘Sarvasva’, we aim to convey an important message within a commercial framework.”