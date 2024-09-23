'Bhairadevi’s success will decide my future: Radhika Kumaraswamy

Radhika Kumaraswamy, the multifaceted actor and producer of Bhairadevi, expresses her deep commitment to the film, stating, “If the audience loves Bhairadevi, I will continue my film journey. If not, this will be my last film. The film's success will decide my future." The film is set to release on October 3, just in time for the Dasara festival.

Directed by Srijai, who also penned the story and screenplay, the film dives into the eerie world of a haunted house. It follows a police officer facing challenges that lead him into the mystical world of the Aghoris in Kashi. Radhika, who portrays a devoted Aghori, mentions that Bhairadevi is more than just a horror film. “The film carries an important message about courage and love,” she notes.

Ramesh Aravind plays a key role in the film, and Radhika believes his part is essential. “If Ramesh hadn’t agreed to be part of this film, it wouldn’t have happened. His role is fantastic, and the project only began because he agreed to participate," she says.

The film has a cast, including Ravishankar, Rangayana Raghu, and Anu Prabhakar, making it a noteworthy production. Reflecting on the project's inception, Radhika shares, “If director Srijai hadn’t come to our house one day to share the story, this film and my role wouldn’t have happened. Everyone has worked hard on this project."