Murphy set to release on October 18

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film Murphy, announced that the film is all set to hit theatres on October 18. They also unveiled a dance number from the film, titled 'Mogachi'. The song features Prabhu Mundkur and Roshni Prakash, along with Ila Veermalla and HG Dattatreya, all of whom bring youthful energy to the screen.

Composed by Arjun Janya, who has crafted seven songs for Murphy, and penned by Dhananjay Ranjan, 'Mogachi' marks a lively shift from the soulful melodies fans might be accustomed to.

Set against the backdrop of a breathtaking 400-year-old Goan mansion, the song captures the essence of Goan life. Directed by Urvi, Pradeep Varma, this track pays tribute to the rich Goan Portuguese and Konkani cultures, with choreography by Madhuri Parashuram, and vocals from Rajat Hegde and Nadia Rebelo.

Ram Ko Somanna and BSP Varma produce Murphy under the banners of Somanna Talkies and Varnasindhu Studios. The film has been censored with a U certificate and is billed to blend fun and emotions, making it a perfect option for viewers of all ages.