Mythri Movie Makers to distribute Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' in Nizam

Dhruva Sarja’s highly anticipated action film, Martin, directed by AP Arjun, is slated for a global release on October 11 in over 13 languages. In a significant development, Mythri Movies Makers, a prominent production and distribution company in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has come on board as a major backer. The film will be released in Nizam through Mythri Movies, with Uday Mehta confirming a massive release across more than 450 theatres.

Additionally, the team is currently finalising distribution plans for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Talks are also underway for a Hindi dubbed version, with details expected to be announced soon. Furthermore, Saregama has acquired the film’s audio rights for a substantial sum.

Dhruva Sarja’s uncle and actor, Arjun Sarja has penned Martin’s story. The film stars Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead and includes Anveshi Jain, Sukruta Wagle, Nathan Jones, Rubiel Mosquera, Achyuth Kumar, and Malavika Avinash.

Produced under the Vasavi Enterprises banner, Martin features a background score by Ravi Basrur, music by Mani Sharma, cinematography by Satya Hegde and action sequences choreographed by stunt masters Ram-Lakshman and Ravi Varma.