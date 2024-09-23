Vijay Kumar, Jadeshaa Hampi’s film titled 'Rachayya'

Vijay Kumar, riding high on the success of his second directorial, Bheema, is now busy shooting for his next project, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi. Currently in its third shooting schedule, which resumes today, VK29 has officially been titled Rachayya, with Vijay Kumar taking on the titular role. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of the 90s, the story draws inspiration from real-life events and K Shivaram Karanth’s Chomana Dudi, with Vijay’s character mirroring the essence of Chomana.

Joining him as the female lead is Rachita Ram, reuniting with Vijay after they collaborated in Johnny Johnny Yes Papa (2018). Interestingly, veteran actor Umashree will portray the protagonist's mother, revisiting their well-received combination from Bheema Theeradalli. This mother-son duo is sure to catch the attention of audiences once again. The film also stars Raj B Shetty as antagonist.

Rachayya also marks the film debut of Vijay Kumar’s daughter, Ritanya. Produced by KV Satya Prakash, the film features dialogues penned by Kaatera-fame Maasthi and cinematography by Swamy.

Filming is currently taking place in locations such as Kolar and Gudibande. The first look of Rachayya is set to be unveiled on November 1 coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava.