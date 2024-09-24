This season, our audience will play a crucial role in shaping the Bigg Boss experience, says Sudeep

As Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 approaches, anticipation is at an all-time high, especially regarding the return of the beloved host, Kichcha Sudeep. Speculation has surrounded his involvement, but a recent promo has put those doubts to rest. Sudeep himself shared the inside scoop, revealing that he had seriously considered stepping back this season.

“After ten years, I thought it might be time for someone else to take the reins,” he explains. However, he quickly clarified that this decision was not due to any issues with the channel; rather, he felt the need for a fresh perspective.

For the past decade, Sudeep has been the face of Bigg Boss, a role that has become synonymous with his name. He humorously notes, “Every time Bigg Boss starts, my life goes on mute. I can only step out for four days before I’m back on Friday.” Despite his initial thoughts about taking a break, the channel’s team went to him to emphasise the importance of his involvement in the Bigg Boss show. In the end, their persuasion won him over, and he agreed to host the show once again.

In an exciting twist for this season, for the first time ever, a few contestants will be revealed before the show officially begins. This revelation will take place during the Raja Rani Reloaded finale episode on Sept 28, just a day before Bigg Boss season 11 kicks off on September 29.

Interestingly viewers will have the unique opportunity to vote online, influencing who gets sent to Hell and who earns a spot in Heaven. “This season, our audience will play a crucial role in shaping the experience,” Sudeep remarks, underscoring the interactive nature of the show.

This season promises to be particularly engaging, with a fresh format and innovative themes,” says Sudeep highlighting that Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 is entering a new chapter. “After ten seasons, stepping into the 11th is a big responsibility. This isn’t just another chapter; it’s a legacy we’re building together,” he states.

Alok Jain from Viacom18 echoed Sudeep’s enthusiasm, praising the show’s ability to connect with audiences across different regions. He emphasised the compelling ‘Heaven and Hell’ theme, which is unique and heightens the experience for viewers.

Deepak Dhar, the founder of Banijay Asia, also expressed his excitement, stating, “We are committed to delivering high-energy entertainment that resonates with viewers across Karnataka, India and beyond. This season is packed with engaging content that we believe will thrill our audiences.” With Sudeep at the helm and fresh twists in play, Season 11 is expected to keep them on the edge of their seats.